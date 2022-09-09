BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house.

William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police on Aug. 25 around 10:30 p.m. to report that his neighbors were trespassing on his property and that he is a victim of unprovoked harassment by the neighborhood, according to court documents. McCommons admitted that his neighbor did not enter his yard, though he insisted it was trespassing, police noted.

William McCommons, 63, via Blair County Prison

McCommons then gave a “lengthy” explanation of his troubles, saying he takes “great offense to anyone in the neighborhood walking past his house,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police that he would attack the next person that walks near the side of his home with a metal pipe. He further reportedly said that if officers didn’t arrest most of his neighbors, he would “be forced to take more drastic actions.”

McCommons then invited officers to his backyard where they noted floodlights were washing out his neighbors’ homes, something they have confronted McCommons about in the past, though he reportedly refused to reposition the lights from pointing at the neighbors. Police noted that McCommons “bragged” to them that he got a new set of 5,000-watt floodlights to “light up his neighbors’ homes even more” and that he would install them if police “allowed” his neighbors to continue to come on his property — which he had not actually demonstrated that they had.

Police noted some of the areas where McCommons’ said his neighbors were walking were not part of his property.

McCommons also tried to show them videos of his neighbors engaging in “criminal activity” to get police to arrest his neighbors, though police reported it appeared to be mundane neighborhood activities and denied his requests to arrest his neighbors.

Police learned that McCommons had actually been threatening and harassing his neighbors from his Facebook profile, as well, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 30, police interviewed several neighbors. One neighbor said that he moved to the area a year and a half ago, and immediately upon moving in, McCommons would call 911 on him as someone who did not have a right to be at the property, police noted. Then, the neighbor said McCommons directed his harassment toward him through social media, saying he would “completely illuminate his home with lights, and he was going to install more bright ones just to harass him, because he could,” according to the affidavit.

In another Facebook post, McCommons expressed his intent to strike his neighbors with an iron pipe if they “committed the offense of walking near his house,” police added. He also allegedly made direct threats of violence to a neighbor, saying, “You will be given two options, my boy… move out, you idiot. I was watching your family (via video)… [or] get your a– kicked,” according to charges filed.

During the investigation, police learned that McCommons studies the patterns of his neighbors and their families. He even made a comment to a neighbor that he knew they were home alone with their young kids.

Neighbors told police McCommons’ “erratic and belligerent behavior has put them in fear of being assaulted and prevents them from allowing their children to go outside to play,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Another neighbor handed police 100 pages of printed messages from both Facebook and text messages involving McCommons’ harassment over the past several months. Police noted that it is clear McCommons watches her every move and comments on many of her day-to-day activities, accusing her of criminal conduct, and even making posts on a page she has for her private side business. Because of this, the woman told police she actually listed her house for sale.

That same neighbor told police that one time, she came home from work and let her dog out on her back porch, and McCommons confronted her from his porch, saying, “You’ll be lucky if you’re able to move if you come on my property again” — referring to the same curtilage area between their homes, police noted.

Additionally, this neighbor reported that McCommons made sexual comments about her teenage daughter and told her he watches her daughter’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Police arrested McCommons on felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, bribery and hindering prosecution. He also faces a slew of minor charges, including terroristic threats, stalking, false report, ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

McCommons is lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 21.