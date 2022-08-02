ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say an argument over bed sheets led to him being accused of strangling and cutting a woman.

Hunter Grossman, 22, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after Altoona police were called to an apartment on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on Sunday, July 31 just before 11:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the apartment to find the victim with blood and fresh cuts on her arm, according to the complaint. The woman told them that Grossman had left the area on foot, but that they had gotten into an argument over the covers on the bed when he proceeded to kick her out of the bed, causing her to hit her head on the floor.

She continued that Grossman then got up and kicked her in the hip/thigh area a few times before she was able to get up. He then took her cellphone telling her she wasn’t calling the police.

While explaining what happened, she reported that she tried to get her phone back when Grossman broke the handle of a pair of scissors and started to cut himself with the broken plastic. He then swung with the scissors and cut the woman in the forearm.

At this point, Grossman allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat with one hand and applied pressure, preventing her from breathing. She told police she was able to kick him in the groin to break free and call 9-1-1.

While talking to the victim, the officer was advised that Grossman had been found and was taken into custody.

Grossman was placed in Blair County Prison on $200,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.