Altoona man accused of strangling, threatening woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces multiple charges after police say he strangled a woman.

Albert Beard Jr., 35 faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault, strangulation and drug possession. Beard is accused of grabbing a woman by the throat on Jan. 30 at a home on 23rd Avenue.

ALBERT BEARD JR.

The woman told police Beard held her up with his arm around her neck and she was unable to breathe. A juvenile at the home was told by Beard they would be in trouble if they called police, according to the charges filed.

The victim said she retrieved her legally-owned firearm out of fear and told Beard to leave her alone when Beard went into the basement to get his own firearm. The woman and the juvenile locked themselves in a room, where Beard was allegedly beating on the door and broke a hole in it. Beard eventually got the hole large enough to where he was able to put his hand through and unlock the door, according to police.

When police arrived, Beard said he did have a rifle in his possession and that it belonged to his father before it was passed onto him, along with another firearm that he was “holding for a friend.” Police executed a search warrant of the home, where they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Beard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.