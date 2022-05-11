ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police responded to a domestic call and found a woman at Sheetz saying her fiancé tried to strangle her after she went grocery shopping.

Anthony Costanza, 24, is facing charges after police arrived at the Sheetz on 7th Avenue on May 10 at around 7 p.m. to find the woman with a red neck and a dried ring of blood around her nose.

According to the woman, she came home from grocery shopping and an argument started over the groceries and dinner. While putting away the food, Costanza allegedly slammed the fridge door on her leg before placing a hand around her throat. She said it was for a good minute and she couldn’t breathe.

Documents show she was able to get free and use a work-only phone to call a family member. She told police that when they argue, Costanza would take her phone so she wasn’t able to call anyone.

Police then went to the home and spoke with Costanza who told police he only recalls her grabbing his beard and him grabbing her by the hair.

Costanza is facing charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $40,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.