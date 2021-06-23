Altoona man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry, fur jacket

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in custody after being accused of stealing multiple items from a family member of his estranged wife.

Thomas Boslet, 44, is accused of stealing three rings worth about $15,000, two pearl necklaces, a mink jacket worth $1,000, and a leopard print jacket that was “highly valuable,” according to Altoona police. Boslet is also accused of stealing bath bombs and other items from the family member.

According to the criminal complaint, Boslet was staying in the basement of his estranged wife’s house, and she saw items that had been taken and notified police. Some of the items were found after a search, including the mink coat, pearl necklaces and suitcase full of chinaware and a kazoo. The leopard print jacket was not found.

Boslet is in Blair County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of the $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30 at Central Court.