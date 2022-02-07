Altoona man accused of stealing beer, breaking into home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been accused of stealing beer from a Sheetz store and breaking into a home a few hours later.

David P. Winters Jr., 33, faces charges of theft, criminal trespass and drug possession. He is accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from a Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue and leaving without paying on the evening of Feb. 6. Hours later, Winters was found inside a home on 16th Avenue after a resident called 911, according to the charges filed.

The resident said she woke up to Winters standing inside her bedroom. Winters was “trying to make casual conversation with her about her dogs” and at one point had his hand on the handle of a sheathed knife, according to the charges filed. Winters eventually left the room and the woman was able to call 911.

All residents within the home said they do not know Winters and that they have never seen him before. When he was taken into custody, police said Winters’ story was hard to follow and kept changing; they noted he was showing signs of being under the influence of meth.

Police found methamphetamine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Winters has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.