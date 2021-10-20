Altoona man accused of stealing ATV

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after he allegedly stole a four-wheeler from outside of a residence.

Bryce Graham, 22, faces felony counts of theft by unlawful taking. Police were called on the morning of Oct. 19 when a resident said her four-wheeler under her steps was missing. The resident said the keys were kept inside her apartment and that the four-wheeler was there the night before.

Graham was reportedly shown stealing the ATV on surveillance footage. When officers returned to the house later in the day the ATV was returned, but the seat, ignition switch and body panels were removed.

In an interview, Graham said a man told him he wanted the four-wheeler and would let Graham take a shower at his residence if he stole it. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.