Altoona man accused of selling meth

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing drug-related charges in connection to an alleged sale of methamphetamine on Friday night.



Jon Lopez II, 29, of Altoona, posted $30,000 cash bail on Monday. On Feb. 19, Lopez reportedly agreed to meet with an informant to sell $260 worth of methamphetamine.

According to the charges filed, Lopez told the informant the meth would only be $200 next time and that he had a “large amount to get rid of.”



The suspected methamphetamine did test positive as such during a field test, according to the report.

Lopez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.