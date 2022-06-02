BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he raped a woman and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to police.

Altoona Police spoke to the victim at UPMC Altoona on May 30 who told them that Christopher Gunter, 28, of Altoona sexually assaulted her inside a residence at the 800 block of 7th Avenue. She told police that Gunter poked his head into a room she was in and asked if she wanted to play a game, to which the woman said no, according to the criminal complaint. He then opened the door and was completely naked.

Gunter entered the room where he would then proceed to strangle and sexually assault her. She told police that during the assault, there were times that she could not breathe and that she didn’t know if she was “alive or dead,” according to the criminal complaint. Police noted that they saw contusions on her neck as well as in her left eye and also broken blood vessels below the eyelid.

The woman told police that after about 20 minutes, Gunter stopped and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Gunter is facing felony charges of rape, strangulation, and sexual assault among others. He currently is lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for June 8 with bail set at $500,000.