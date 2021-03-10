Altoona man accused of rape, sexual assault

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —An Altoona man has been accused of raping an unconscious victim after an investigation was conducted by Altoona police.

Brian Campbell, 38, is facing felony counts of sexual assault, rape of an unconscious victim and aggravated indecent assault.

The victim told police she went to bed after taking her prescribed medication in September 2020 and woke up to Campbell having sex with her. When the victim asked Campbell what he was doing, he reportedly ran out of the residence.

Text messages listed in the criminal complaint show Campbell claiming he did not know what was going on and “woke up to it.” He had been sleeping on her couch that night, police said

Campbell is currently in Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24.