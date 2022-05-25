ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot another man in a Sheetz parking lot Tuesday night and also tried to run him off the road when he fled.

Police were called to 700 Chestnut Avenue for a report of Tracy Bey, 25, threating a man with by pointing a gun at him and then chasing him in his car after, according to the criminal complaint. Police spotted Bey’s car at the intersection of 16th Street and 13th Avenue when he then did a U-turn at a high rate of speed, but was pulled over. Police noted that Bey had a suspended license.

After speaking to the victim about what happened, police said that they were told that Bey confronted him and threatened him with a gun and said “I ought to smoke you right now,” according to the complaint. He told police that Bey kicked his car before he was able to get away out of the lot, but Bey followed him and tried to run him off the road twice before he saw him make a U-turn.

Police reviewed surveillance footage at the Sheetz and saw Bey walk up to and then leans into the man’s car, starts a confrontation and kicks the car before the man was able to leave the Sheetz parking lot.

Bey faces numerous charges. He is lodged in Blair County Prison with bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing set for June 1.