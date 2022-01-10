Altoona man accused of grooming, sexually assaulting 14-year-old

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last summer.

JACK MACFARLANE JR

Jack MacFarlane Jr., 48, faces a dozen felony counts that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, plus three related misdemeanor charges. MacFarlane is accused of sending the 14-year-old girl inappropriate messages over Snapchat between February and August of 2021.

Messages between MacFarlane and the girl indicated that he was supplying her with alcohol and marijuana, and that the two had sexual intercourse, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. MacFarlane initially denied sending any of the messages and said that his account was hacked. Later, he told police he did send the messages to the 14-year-old but denied having any sexual contact with her.

The girl told police she had sexual intercourse with MacFarlane multiple times. MacFarlane’s bail was set at $125,000 cash with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19.