Altoona man accused of breaking woman’s jaw

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he broke a woman’s jaw in two different places.

JASON LEAPER

Jason Leaper, 43, was arrested Sunday after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of First Avenue after the line went dead during a 911 call at about 2 a.m., according to charges filed by Altoona police. Leaper claimed the woman punched him in the face after an argument over her accusations he was cheating on him while he insisted he was working.

The woman told cops the two were drinking at a city bar for a few hours and everything was fine until they returned home. The argument resumed over her suspicions he was cheating on her and at one point, Leaper pushed her and told her to get out, police said.

The woman said she took a swing at Leaper but missed and he got very angry, picked her up and slammed her to the floor. She said she tried to get up but Leaper punched her between 15 and 20 times in the head. When she told him she was calling 911, he got even angrier and punched her in the jaw, according to the charges filed.

The woman said she managed to get to a land-line phone and call 911, but Leaper pulled the cord from the wall. The woman was taken to UPMC Altoona, where a CAT scan showed she suffered fractures to both sides of her jaw. One side of her jaw was dislocated, according to police.

Leaper is now charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and intimidating a witness. His bail is $75,000 cash and he remains in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7.