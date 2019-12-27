Altoona man accidentally stabs himself in neck during argument, woman charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man accidentally stabbed himself in the neck as he was trying to keep a knife away from his girlfriend during an argument on Christmas, according to the Altoona Mirror.

When police responded, the woman, Holly J. Gordon, 36, allegedly gave police a false name.

Gordon is being charged with simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false identification to law enforcement.

The man was taken to UPMC Altoona for his injuries. Gordon sustained minor injuries to her finger.

She was released on bail and is awaiting her preliminary hearing in January.