Altoona Lyme disease support group fights for ‘House Bill 629’

Altoona, PA (WTAJ) – Leaders of the Altoona Area Lyme Disease Support Group plan to travel to the state capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday to rally for a house bill that will assist those suffering from Lyme disease.

Pennsylvania has seen the most cases of Lyme disease in the nation. However, studies show that treatments, testing and and insurance are extremely limited.

“There are so many people even in Blair County who are sick and they know they have Lyme disease and related tick born diseases who aren’t getting treated because they cant afford to pay out of pocket.” – Amber Altiero, RN

Regional leader, Amber Altiero says she was misdiagnosed for over twenty years and Lisa Worrell says she’s spent over $70,000 on treatments out of pocket.

These ladies invite all Pennsylvanians to go to Harrisburg with them on Tuesday, October 22nd to rally for the passing of House Bill 629. This bill will allow patients to have access to insurance, treatments and testing.

“Even if they’re not affected today, this could affect them tomorrow or next week or next year and they could be the one paying thousands and thousands of dollars out of pocket trying to get well because insurance won’t pay.” – Amber Altiero, RN

To join this Altoona group in rallying or to find out more about Lyme disease, you can visit palyme.org.