Altoona looking for coronavirus emergency volunteers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The City of Altoona is looking for volunteers to be on standby in case of a coronavirus emergency.

They’ve been monitoring COVID-19 recommendations by the CDC and think its best to have a bank of volunteers ready to go when needed.

Mayor Matthew Pacifico says they aren’t sure what the duties of the volunteers will be yet, but they are looking for residents to fill out their online form so they can be contacted when needed.

“We want to make sure that we are being proactive in building that resource and that database of members of the community who we could reach put to in the event of needing assistance,” stated Mayor Pacifico

You can find the link to the covid-19 volunteer form here.