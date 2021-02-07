Altoona library to use letters from community for ‘time capsule’

Local News

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library plans to launch a “time capsule” of their own as they prepare to renovate the building after it was flooded in December.

The library is still closed to the public at this time and they are planning to have new carpeting placed in the Youth Room. They are inviting the public to submit letters that will be laminated on the floor underneath the carpet.

They ask that you explain what you write about the library in a short note or letter. The deadline to submit is Feb. 26.

You can send your letters to the library or send them to their Facebook page.

