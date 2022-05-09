ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is celebrating its 95th anniversary on May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at its location on 5th Avenue.

In celebration of the 95th anniversary, guests can tour a photo exhibit of the extensive flood damage. Guests can also participate in either a guided or self-paced tour of the newly remodeled facility.

Local artist and illustrator Joe Servello will be honored with the Library’s Novel Award at 6:15 p.m. in the Library Theatre. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will follow.

Tickets are $35 per person. You can purchase them online or by calling 814-946-0417 EXT120.