Altoona library reopens first floor to public

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is opening its first floor to the public after the building was damaged in a water line break in December 2020.

The ground floor sustained major water damage after it flooded with about four feet of water.

Executive Director Jennifer Knisely said that even though much of the ground floor is still under reconstruction, the library felt it was important to open the first floor to the public. The first floor holds the adult fiction, nonfiction, and computer labs.

The children’s section of the library is still in the process of sorting and placing books back on the shelves. Knisley does not have a timeline for when that task will be complete. Knisley says that the community is excited to have their library reopened again.

“Eight months is a long time for the public library to be closed,” Knisley said “And we’re fortunate enough to have an auxiliary site at the Transportation Center downtown. But a lot of are patrons and regulars are excited to be back at the Fifth Ave location as well.”

The first floor will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To continue operations during repairs, the library opened a temporary site for readers at the Altoona Transportation Center in February.

Until the library is fully reopened, visitors can still visit the temporary site at the Transportation Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.