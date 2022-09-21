BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Public Library will be hosting a fall program in collaboration with Penn State’s Cartographic Collections.

The program hopes to share an overview of what is and what’s possible with maps and similar resources. The program will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the library theater.

The event is open to the public and no registration is necessary.

Penn State University Libraries speakers Paige Andrew and Heather Dohn Ross will be there. Through the event, you can learn about the University’s cartographic collections, including a student research project that extracted data about Altoona’s historic buildings and part of Penn State’s historic Pennsylvania Sanborn Map Collection.

The Altoona Public Library is located at 1600 5th Ave. The event is presented by the Friends of the Library.