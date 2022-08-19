BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Altoona Area Public Library over the next month.

In cooperation with Mainline Pharmacy, the Altoona Area Public Library is inviting all Blair County residents to two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The first one is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second clinic will take place on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. The library is located on 1600 5th Avenue, in Altoona.

For any questions and additional information, call 814-946-0417 ext 125.