ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It may be National Library Week, but the Altoona Area Public Library is celebrating all month long.



The library will be holding events throughout April, including after school Lego cCub, family movie nights, and even a mission to Mars this weekend for children. After a pandemic and suffering extensive water damage, the library is ready to bring people back in.



“We just want people to reconnect with the library, you know, rediscover the library and what we have to offer, Director Jennifer Knisely said. “We’re really putting everything into this month and the celebration.”

PROGRAMS THIS WEEK

Food Through the Ages: Adult Program on the History of Jelly

April 5, 6 to 7 p.m., Library Theater



PA One Book & Virtual Author Visit: Children of all ages welcome

April 5, 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., Youth Room



Mission to Mars Super Saturday: Children ages 5 and up

April 9, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Youth Room

The programs are free but registration is required. You can register by calling 814-946-0417 EXT 123.