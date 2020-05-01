Altoona Kiwanis cancel annual Pancake Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Kiwanis’ Annual Pancake Day has been canceled this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announced the cancelation for the June 13, 2020 event at Bishop Guilfoyle High School as life continues to evolve during the coronavirus.

All of us at Kiwanis are looking forward to seeing everybody at next year’s event. Thank you for all of your support!” -Altoona Kiwanis

Tickets will be honored for next year’s event in 2021.

Anyone who would like a refund for the ticket cost can contact Altoona Kiwanis President Frank Meloy at fmeloy79@atlanticbb.net