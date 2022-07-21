ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona officially kicked off its parking study analysis with a meeting being held with city officials, stakeholders, and the consultant group.

Last month, the city awarded $40,000 to the Trans Associates Engineering Consultants of Pittsburgh to do the study in the downtown area. The study will be conducted between 10th and 14th avenues and 7th and 18th streets.

The study’s goal is to get recommendations on what can be done to improve the downtown parking area. It was noted by both tourists and residents were struggling to find parking in the area.

The consultant gave an overview of how the study will be conducted and where representatives will be placed. According to City Manager Omar Strohm, the representatives will analyze multiple parking locations downtown.

Some stakeholders are those businesses and organizations that will benefit from the study. Strohm referenced that UPMC Altoona, Penn State, and Altoona Blair County Development Cooperation were just a few organizations.

In addition, community members will soon receive a survey asking what they believe should be done about the parking situation.

“It’s going to be an interactive process between stakeholders, which would include the city of Altoona, of course, and the company providing that analysis,” Strohm said. “There will be periodic updates and public meetings with various entities.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The study is expected to take around sixteen weeks. At the end of the study, the consultants will then provide further recommendations.