Altoona KIA dealer donates over 100 face shields to local health center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, Altoona Courtesy KIA helped out local healthcare workers with a big donation.

The dealership gave 120 face shields to Dr. Zane Gates and Empower3 Center for Health.

It’s part of the brands “Accelerate the Good” program, which gives away PPE to hospitals and health care facilities nationwide.

Sales Manager JT Ventura said pandemic or not, they’re always willing to help the community.

“We actually thought that we were only gonna be able to give him 40 face shields, so he was happy just for the 40. Actually, on Wednesday, we gave the last 80 to him, and it just came as a surprise to him, and we were happy that we could help him out,” he said.

The face shields are assembled at the KIA motors manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia.