Altoona-Johnstown Diocese resuming activities May 31

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parishes in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will resume regular activities starting May 31.

Masking requirements remain in places for masses and other indoor activities. This is in response to Governor Wolf lifting COVID-19 mitigation orders May 31.

Activities that will resume include offertory processions, the use of hymnals and other materials, and filling holy water fonts. Confessionals and other enclosed places may be used, but only with adequate ventilation.

On May 31, events such as outdoor picnics and festivals will be allowed on parish property.