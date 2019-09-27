Altoona-Johnstown Diocese places Priest on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has placed a priest on leave following an accusation of sexual misconduct.

Revered David R. Rizzo, Administrator of Saint Augustine Parish in Dysart and Saint Monica Parish in Chest Springs has been accused of sexual misconduct dating back several years.

Father Rizzo, 47, was ordained in 1999. He was appointed Administrator of Saint Augustine and Saint Monica in 2018.

Rizzo is not permitted to function publicly as a priest.

Anyone with information about child sexual abuse is urged to report it to law enforcement.