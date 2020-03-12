Altoona-Johnstown Diocese announces changes due to coronavirus, advises fish fries be cancelled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Johnstown Diocese is making changes due to the coronavirus outbreak, the diocese announced Thursday.

Parishioners are not obligated to attend mass, though mass will still happen, spokesperson, Tony Degol announced.

The diocese is also discouraging parishioners from participating in communion, though they will not turn anyone down that wants to participate, they just ask that those partaking wash their hands before and after.

The diocese is also recommending that fish fries do not happen, along with any other non-essential events, though the diocese did not say fish fries have been cancelled at this time.

Catholic schools are being asked to follow the directions of the school districts in which they are located.

We will have more on this story as the day goes on.