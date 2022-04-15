ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday, April 15, marks the first night of Passover for Jewish community members.

The holiday celebrates the Exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. The eight-day celebration begins with a Seder, featuring a meal and retelling of the Exodus.

The holiday is a time for celebrating with family and friends.

The Chabad of Altoona spent the morning preparing for the celebrations. Preparations included making food and carrying out the burning of leavened bread.

“When we’re celebrating here in Altoona, we’re really celebrating together with all Jews throughout the entire world,” said Rabbi Shneur Horowitz. “The message of being free from our own bondages is still true, and we can still all break through and celebrate together.”