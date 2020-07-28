Altoona house fire under investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred on the 800 block of sixth avenue Sunday night.

Officials say that the blaze–which took almost an hour to put out and occurred on the second floor of the building–was suspicious in nature due to it being unoccupied, and they are looking to find answers.

“Obviously it put up some red flags for us,” said deputy fire chief Michael Tofano, “why did the house catch on fire when no one was home or occupied or doing anything in the structure?”

The fire department said the damages were in excess of 20,000 dollars and the home is deemed a total loss.