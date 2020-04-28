Altoona house fire kills 8-year-old, destroys home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire in Altoona on Monday night left an 8-year-old boy dead and both parents sent to Pittsburgh for treatment from burns.

Fire fighters were dispatched just after 10 p.m. to the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. They report the fire was contained by 10:27 p.m.

Multiple crews were requested for treatment of three burn patients.

The Blair County Coroner has confirmed that the child has died. Both the mother and father were transported to Pittsburgh for their injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and currently under investigation.