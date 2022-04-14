ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than two years worth of hard work has paid off for art students at Altoona High School. Thursday evening the school unveiled a new art mural painted by more than 50 students.

The mural is displayed in the new B building and when the building finished its construction in 2020, Principal Andy Neely said he was unimpressed with design ideas in the entry hallway and decided to give a blank canvas to art teacher Kathryn Curry. After some collaboration she and the students came up with something they feel represents Altoona High School.

“There’s a wide variety of skillsets. Some students just took painting for the first time and never really held a paint brush to students who love to paint and wanna go on and do that in their future so it was really neat to see how they’ve grown and worked together,” said Curry. “It’s all about collaboration on a mural so I’m very proud of what they’ve done.”

The name of the mural is “Dream Big” in hopes that it will help students realize they can achieve any goal that they put their mind to.