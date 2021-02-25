Altoona High School placing time capsule in cornerstone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area High School students and staff will place a time capsule in the cornerstone of the new AAHS B-Building on Thursday during a brief ceremony beginning at 1:15 p.m.

The copper time capsule will be placed in the cornerstone prior to the cornerstone being placed into the outside of the building. The ceremony will be held outside in front of the school on the Sixth Avenue corner of the building.

The time capsule contains various artifacts representing Altoona Area High School that include a letter from the Principal, a message from the Superintendent, a 2020 Horseshoe yearbook, a mask, and various articles from The Mt. Echo (school newspaper).

Those wishing to attend can park in the parking lot located in front of the new B-building. The ceremony will be held outside and masks are required.