Altoona high school graduate competing in national competition

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- Rylie Whitaker, a recent Altoona Area High School graduate, is taking her small business and heading to the big leagues. Whitaker is competing in the Young Entrepreneur Academy Saunders Scholars Competition Saturday.

Whitaker is one of 21 students in the country competing in the competition. She started her sustainable fashion company during the pandemic. From that, she makes and sells clothing made from recyclable material.

Her business ideas combine two of her passions, being a seamstress and an environmentalist. She sells her clothing on Etsy and ships both domestically and internationally.

Regardless of the outcome of the competition, Whitaker is grateful for the knowledge this experience has given her.

“Even just making it this far has been quite the adventure,” Whitaker said. “I’ve learned so much. Even if I don’t win, I’m fine with it. Cause I really feel like I’ve done a lot and grown since I started.”

She will compete in the first round with six other entrepreneurs. She will move onto the final round if she’s one of the two finalists selected in the round.