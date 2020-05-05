Local gym reopens despite citations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A business is deciding to stay open despite Governor Wolf’s order.

Gorilla house gym, in Altoona opened its doors again last Friday.

WTAJ investigated the claim and was told they had a waiver.

However, today we learned and confirmed with Altoona police, the gym is being issued citations each day they remain open.

The gym has two citations so far.

We are speaking with the owners of the gym and will have more on their decision tonight on WTAJ News at 5.

This comes after learning about a hair salon that is also open for business.