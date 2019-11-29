Altoona Grad escorted President Trump during Afghanistan visit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — President Trump surprised everyone when he left Florida and headed to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving with the troops.

He’s seen in a photo sitting with troops, including Altoona Area High School graduate Colonel David Raugh.

Colonel Raugh was the coordinator and escort of President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving troop visit in Afghanistan.

Raugh, a Colonel with the U.S. Army, graduated in 1989 from Altoona High. He went on to graduate in 1993 at West Point with two Masters and a Ph.D.

He has been deployed six times with two of the times being in Afghanistan.

Colonel Raugh and his wife have 3 children including a son who is currently serving in the Air Force.

David’s parents, Roy and Pat, both still live right here in Altoona.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss