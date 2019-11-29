Altoona Grad escorted President Trump during Afghanistan visit

(WTAJ) — President Trump surprised everyone when he left Florida and headed to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving with the troops.

He’s seen in a photo sitting with troops, including Altoona Area High School graduate Colonel David Raugh.

Colonel Raugh was the coordinator and escort of President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving troop visit in Afghanistan.

Raugh, a Colonel with the U.S. Army, graduated in 1989 from Altoona High. He went on to graduate in 1993 at West Point with two Masters and a Ph.D.

He has been deployed six times with two of the times being in Afghanistan.

Colonel Raugh and his wife have 3 children including a son who is currently serving in the Air Force.

David’s parents, Roy and Pat, both still live right here in Altoona.