ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man accused of selling ghost guns and having grenades is facing even more charges after running from police and ditching a container of meth, Altoona police report.

Allen Poorman, 47, is facing even more charges from early April when police were tipped off about his possible location in Altoona along Beale Avenue. While having multiple warrants, including the ghost gun charges, police began surveillance on a home Poorman’s orange motorcycle was spotted at.

Allen Poorman, 47 of Altoona, PA.

Poorman, who later said he recognized the unmarked car, made a run for it from the home and led police on a foot chase through a number of yards and over a fence. After finally stopping, Poorman tossed something from his pocket before being taken into custody. Police found the small container he appeared to toss and later discovered the item inside was methamphetamine.

Police took Poorman into custody on three different warrants. One from State Police for fleeing, one from the Blair County Sheriff’s office for a parole violation and one from Hollidaysburg Police for weapons charges. He now faces charges from Altoona Police for fleeing, tampering with evidence, and possession.

Poorman is being held on a combined $250,000 bail at Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.