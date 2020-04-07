Altoona Food Bank continues to provide food to the community

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Food Bank is continuing to give out emergency food for families in need.

For the month of April, distribution will only be on Mondays from 9:15 a.m. to noon.

Anybody can come by during that time and get what they need.

The President of the Food Bank, Evanna Walter, said it was important for them to stay open during the shutdown.

“There’s even more people that need the help. People are losing their jobs due to the pandemic, people that were working up until this, plus the people that had the need for this food before,” she said.

Folks should use the side door on 21st Street and a volunteer will come outside to help.

The Food Bank is also asking for any donations.