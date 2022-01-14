Coroner at the scene of Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The deputy coroner is currently at the scene of an Altoona house fire, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross.

The fire broke out at a house off of 2nd Avenue Friday evening, according to Blair County dispatch. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no word was given if anyone was inside the house.

The coroner has not been able to enter the building yet because of an interior collapse.

Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling the fire and they were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are discovered.