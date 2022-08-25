BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 506 4th Avenue in Altoona.

Altoona Fire Fighters confirmed through their Facebook post that several other stations also responded to the call. The fire started after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The fire started outside the home and according to the crews on the scene it was from a cable. A neighbor was the one who noticed the fire and was able to extinguish it using a garden hose.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire to start.