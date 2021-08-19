Altoona Fire Dept. gets a look at new firefighting technology

The Altoona Fire Dept. had the first look at new technology that will be used to assist firefighters in battling fires.

Codenamed ‘SAM”, a new pump management system installed in newer firetrucks will operate valves on the truck electronically the entire time they are battling a fire.

Firefighters will now be able to give more help when battling a fire since the new system will work the valves.

“Any chance that we can apply technology to help with our efficiency is paramount to our mission every chance that we get to look at new technology like this we want to look at it and evaluate,” Altoona Fire Chief Timothy Hileman said.

The fire department has a truck purchase in the near future and is very impressed with the new technology.