Altoona Fire Department arson dog retires after 7 years of service

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After a very successful career with the Altoona Fire Department, Tyra, the city’s arson dog is ready for retirement.

The city of Altoona presented this pup with a certificate of recognition for all her hard work.

Photo of Tyra

About 20 Altoona firefighters and city hall staff attended the event.

Tyra gave 7 years of service, responded to over 350 fires, and traveled the state assisting other agencies.

After she developed medical issues, it was time for her to retire.

Tyra has now found a new home with a former fire inspector for the city of Altoona and is looking forward to being a normal dog.

“For a dog to be able to do that, that’s very impressive how they are able to train animals, so I think we need to recognize them for going above and beyond just being your typical pet,” City of Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said.

Tyra’s certificate

“She was an exceptional dog, just her abilities as far as finding accelerants, it was amazing to watch that and see how well they work and how well they are trained so I was very happy to be a part of that,” Tyra’s new owner and retired fire inspector with the city of Altoona Timothy Hughes said.

Tyra was a food reward dog so she wasn’t able to get treats on a regular basis and now her new owner said he looks forward to spoiling her.

The city is currently looking for a replacement.