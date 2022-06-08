BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the average price of gas jumping nearly 10 cents overnight in some counties across Central Pennsylvania, local fire departments are starting to feel the heat.

The Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company in Altoona is one of many first responders that is being affected by increased fuel prices. Deputy Chief Caleb Keller said the department will always respond to an emergency situation but they are being forced to cut back on attending parades and helping fill peoples swimming pools for the Summer.

“We enjoy seeing the kids happy at the parades, but we have to make cuts somewhere with the price of fuel,” Keller said. “Obviously, we can’t cut responding to calls. We have to cut back on parades and the pool water just to help continue to serve our community with emergencies whenever needed.”

Keller added they paid over $250 to fill the tank of one of the departments fire trucks just once and expects that cost to get even higher.

The average cost of gasoline in Blair County sits at around $4.97 a gallon with some places in Altoona sitting at $4.99 a gallon as of June 8.