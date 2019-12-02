Altoona FeFi’s sells $1M lottery ticket, other local towns follow suit

via CNN

(WTAJ) — Officials have announced various local lottery winners from Altoona, Centre Hall, and other various places in the area.

In Blair County, FeFi’s on E. Grant avenue sold one lucky person a Holiday scratch off, Merry & Bright, that won them $1 Million. Fefi’s Grocery, 300 E. Grant Ave., Altoona, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Centre County saw a Sheetz in Centre Hall sell a fast play ticket that hit the jackpot at $443,000.

Three winners will share a $103,000 jackpot from the Treasure Hunt ticket after they hit all 5 numbers. From Scranton to Philipsburg and ack to the east in Easton…

  • Gerrity’s Supermarket, 702 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Lackawanna County;
  • Snappy’s, 604 N. Front St., Philipsburg, Centre County; and
  • Friendly Food Mart, 4209 William Penn Highway, Easton, Northampton County.

It just goes to show you that a big winner could be ANYWHERE! Good luck to those who play.

