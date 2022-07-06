BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fashion Takeover is back for another event this weekend.

Looks from local designers and more will be on display this Saturday, July 9, starting at 6 p.m. at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

Advance tickets can be bought at Scorchin Boxing Gym for $20. Other tickets are $25 at the door. WTAJ’s Alyssa Royster will be attending the event, as well.

The Altoona Fashion Takeover Fashion Show was created in 2022 to motivate people to be their best selves and reach their full potential whether it is through fashion, designs, spoken words, art, music, photography, etc., according to their website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

This Saturday marks their 2nd Altoona Fashion Takeover. For more information, visit altoonafashiontakeover.com.