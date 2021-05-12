Altoona Farmers Market resuming after year-long hiatus

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Farmers Market is set to open Thursday following a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market located Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona will start up again for its 35th year. 8 vendors will be set up under a newly constructed canopy selling numerous produce and products including onions, rhubarb, spinach, asparagus, baked goods and even homemade soup and sandwitches.
A master-certified knife sharpener will be available at the market as well as a custom flour and cornmeal grinder.
Vendors are expected to open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. The market will take place every Thursday rain or shine and will end sometime this fall.
