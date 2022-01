ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona family was displaced after a fire broke out at their home Wednesday evening.

According to Blair County dispatch, the fire broke out at the 2000 block of 10th Avenue. An investigation for the cause of the fire is currently ongoing but it is believed to be accidental.

PHOTO Altoona family displaced after structure fire

The fire displaced a family of three, but they already found a place to stay.