ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The city of Altoona is extending its annual Spring Yard Waste collection event.

The event will now also be happening from April 11 through April 13. The collection was already held during the last week of March and the first week of April.

Below are the following locations where the collection will take place:

Monday, April 11

Juniata and Center City from North 20th Street (Juniata) to 29th Street from Norfolk Southern Mainline, Margaret Avenue, Union Avenue, and Beale Avenue West to the city line

Tuesday, April 12

Eldorado from 29th Street to 59th Street and east to Union Avenue and Frankstown Road.

Wednesday, April 13

Pleasant Valley and East End from Norfolk Southern Mainline including East End and Pleasant Valley

The collection begins at 7 a.m. All collected items such as trimmings, bedding plants, twigs and leaves must be bagged in brown compost bags. Loose items will not be collected