ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair are sitting behind bars after they were busted selling heroin to a police informant, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Brian Lawrence, 33, is accused of getting $300 worth of heroin from Adriel Harris, 29, and then selling it to an informant, according to police.

The informant got in an undercover police vehicle and met with Lawrence in the Sheetz parking lot on 7th Avenue on Friday around 2 p.m. Lawrence then also got in the vehicle, which then drove them to the Intowne Square located on 12th Avenue, according to the complaint.

Police said that once they arrived at Intowne Square, Lawrence then reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked to a silver Dodge sedan that was being driven by Harris. When Lawrence returned to the vehicle, he handed the informant a brown cigarette packet that contained the heroin.

Lawrence and Harris then took off in the Dodge and continued along 13th Avenue, where police then pulled the duo over and found a slew of drugs in the vehicle, police said. Found in the car were numerous items of drug paraphernalia, wax packets, Hydrocodone and Alprazolam pills, a bottle of Morphine Sulfate, and other suspected heroin packets that could be seen on the center console, the complaint states.

Lawrence only told police that he was helping out a sick friend, but Harris said to police that she sold fake heroin to Lawrence, who gave it to the informant because she said she is “sick of people dying from using heroin,” police wrote in the complaint.

Police said that when the duo was back at the Altoona station, another baggie of suspected heroin was found in Harris’ bra.

Lawrence and Harris both face felony drug charges.

Both are in Blair County Prison after failing to post their bail. Lawrence’s bail was set at $50,000 while Harris’ is $100,000.