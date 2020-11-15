Altoona district spokesperson responds after photo from school’s orientation goes viral

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week a photo showing students crowded together at the new Altoona High School for an orientation meeting went viral and is drawing harsh comments directed at the school district.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for the district acknowledged that the photo taken at the Altoona Fieldhouse Gym, is authentic.

She says the administration underestimated the number of juniors and seniors who’d be attending the event, which resulted in the students being seated so close together.

Paula Foreman says it was never the district’s intent to put students or staff in any kind of jeopardy.

“I will tell you that we have not made any kind of statement on social media we don’t plan on making a statement on social media, but we did send an apology letter, Mr. Neely sent an apology letter and an explanation of the adjustment to our high school families and students,” Paula Foreman, AASD spokesperson, said.

Foreman says adjustments were made for better social distancing when ninth and tenth grade students had their orientation meeting, the next day.

She also says before the orientation sessions student had their temperatures taken and were required to wear masks.